Taylor Swift: “The industry is like ‘The hunger games’”

Taylor Swift is a female artist and most successful of the moment, and from that place, usually to express an interesting point of view on the role of women in the music industry.

This week, the singer spoke with the daily newspaper ‘The Sun’, and argued that the music industry takes to the singers of the pop genre to fight without truce between them in order to survive as artists of talent.

“I feel that we are forced to be part of something similar to ‘The hunger games’ and who we are as a species, the most popular of the gladiator who have to fight between them,” said Swift to analogy with one of the highest grossing films of Hollywood. His comment went viral in a very short time. This is not the first time the singer expressed his opinion about the treatment of important women in music, as she also did in their songs. In February of this year, Taylor released the single and video clip “The man” in which he plays a business man’s report about the sexism and the machismo of the industry.