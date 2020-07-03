Luis Hernández is now a popstar Shakira in TikTok

Editorial Mediotiempo

A revelation that was Luis Hernandez in the world of TikTokbecause each new material to the delivery, the exdelantero mexican is still breaking in social networks. After the notoriety that he achieved with his characterization of Yondu, a character Guardians of the Galaxy and the producer James Gunn to that which is recognized on Twitter, now the Matador has been sent a new jewel.

And is that the occurrences of the top scorer of the Tri in the World cup of France 98, now brings us a Luis Hernandez back while going down the stairs electric; in the background, you hear the audience at a concert by the colombian singer Shakira, who welcomes people with a “Hello, Miami!”, the Matador takes advantage of it to make a shocking “entrance” to the stage.

In parallel, the Matador has deduced that it feels like a “popstar” like Shakira, especially after James Gunn comment your Tiktok personifying Yonduthe blue alien that makes the life of small squares of Starlord and company.

“I reach my social network, after James Gunn comment and give Reply to my video“he wrote the matador.

The publication has, so far, more than a thousand Rt 200 and 12 thousand I like.