Harry Styles and Daisy Lowe may be trying to resume their love story/Photo: Publinews and Pop Sugar UK

Harry Styles is trying to revive its romance the past with the model Daisy Loweseven years after it had renounced their relationship. The singer of Watermelon Sugar of 26 years and the former star of “Strictly come Dancing” of 31 years, Daisy, has had a short history in 2013.

According to reports, Harry it was sliding towards the DM Daisy in an attempt to strike up a conversation and, presumably, to see if there is still a glimmer of fire before.

However, while Harry has been single since breaking of the French model Camille Rowe two years ago, Daisy has recently embarked on a relationship with the music producer, Christian Langdon.

A source from the music industry, he told The Sun on Sunday, Harry has carried a torch for Daisy since they were separated, and the notes that are part of the same group of friends.

While it is not said that the star of One Direction is in love with the beauty of dark hair, who is the daughter of the singer of the Bush Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

The source said: “Not only he thinks she is really cool, with its background of rock and roll, but he also loves and likes your style.”

“Slipped a bit in their DM and sincere appreciation of her sexy photos on Instagram”. However, the source suggests that Daisy had to leave the star of “leave the table” gently.

What Daisy has refused to Harry Styles?

The source said: “Unfortunately, she is five years older than him, and even if, more that deal with older women, has always seen more as a brother than as a lover”.

Harry and Daisy were dating for a short period of time, however, is very rarely exhibited to the public as a couple, but the first of A Direction tends to have relationships with girls much bigger than him such as Taylor Swift and Caroline Flack/Photo by: Youtube



Styles has been linked to a number of women of high profile as it has found fame at the age of 16 the X Factor 10 years ago.

Account a list of past girlfriends and conquests, including Taylor Swift, 30 years, and the star of Keeping up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner, 24, among many others.