Famous in the united States, aimed at those who do not want to use a mask for the face

Related News

Unlike In Argentina, where the use of a mask for the face and barbijos be implemented with ease, in The united States, this measure generates controversy. More anti-quarantine emerged in recent days, by enacting that the use of such clothing violates their rights. Therefore, you do not want to take them when they come out to the road, even when in most of the states are ordered as required.

Even the president Donald Trump sure that they are good for prevention, but not believed to be necessary for his application in public spaces. To reverse this situation and to encourage the company to use a certain number of celebrities who have joined the hashtag #WereADamnMask (Use the cursed mask). “I understand that you’re uncomfortable with this, but I do not think that it is worse that the company is closing, many people lose their jobs and the health of the workers are on the brink of collapse” written with Jennifer Aniston in their social networks. The actress of “Friends” is one of the main driving forces of the movement and said that it is a very simple way to help the rest of the people. “There are many people in my country who refuse to take the necessary measures to lower the curve of infections. The use of a mask for the face it is a recommendation that is simple to implement and should not be a debate,” he concluded.

Also entered the hashtag was the actress Reese Witherspoon. “The use of a mask is not to take a political position by someone or by a third party. It means that you’re nice and you care about the health of the people around you,” he said with reference to those who believe that the use of a tapaboca is to be in favor of censorship.

The new trend in fashion: the tapaboca or mask with your own face

In the same line Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffaloboth belong to the world Marvel’s already playing Deadpool and the Hulk, respectivelymessages sent using the characters that they embody in the film. “Most of the cases of Covid are on the increase, so please, I ask you not to remove the masks and continue to protect the people who are close to you,” said Ruffalo.

These are just a few of the dozens of celebrities who use the social network to promote the use of a mask for the face and barbijos among his followers. The situation in the united States with respect to the coronaviruses is difficult and, in this case, the stars of Hollywood join to “confront” those who are against the quarantine, and the basic measures of prevention.