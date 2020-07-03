Documentaries that portray the problem of plastic

The first and most important step on the way to the use of less plastic in our lives is to realize that our relationship with this material is out of control. Then, what explains the explorer of the National Geographic, Agustina Kissed her.

From there, share some advice, such as, for example, to list the amount of plastic with which we interact every day in our daily life and go to change one thing at a time. Replace the bags for some made of fabric is one of the most meaningful and simple.

“You can go the choice of plastics in your life to remove one at a time, because if not, it may seem a very difficult task,” she says in an interview.

The professional issues of sustainability, shares some reflections on the framework of the International Day of Free Plastic Bags, which we celebrate today.

With this reason, it is that this evening, from 20:00 hours, will broadcast a marathon through the signal of National Geographic built for the first of four films that depict this problematic world and your impact on the environment: the Whale is plastic, the arctic is in danger, Márea plastic and shady Business.

“The documentaries and these contents we invite you to a reflection. Once you click solutions are at your fingertips,” he says.

“The people are with this series of films that address the problem from a number of different points of view, from how it affects the wildlife, the oceans, the economies. It is important to inform us to take conscience, and then turns into action.”

In the present Agustina seen in young people these felt the cause, led by figures such as the activist Greta Thunberg. Consider the time that must fall in the error to only let the young people be responsible for this, because there is no time to wait, and you need to generate a quick impact.

The founder and co-director of Unplastify, an organization that focuses on the relationship of human beings with the plastic, explains that, in addition to with regard to the environment is not there to deal with the various issues individually, they are all related.

“Everything is connected, there is no one more important, but that is all. There is an imbalance with us, as human beings, to see the planet as something external and at the end of the day, will continue to exist, even if there extingamos”.