‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’: Netflix is developing the anime based on the video game with Keanu Reeves – News series

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ will be the title of the anime, with a story parallel to the game that is coming out this year. Perhaps we get closer to the fantasy of a movie, a live-action franchise.

In the world of players the 2020 is one of the most anticipated by various versions of different games (as The Last of Us 2, from here, the details of his series), as is the case with Cyberpunk 2077, which, after several delays, it seems that finally will see the light in the month of November of this year. In spite of this, the delay brings an ace under the sleeve, while the CD Projekt (the company that develops the game) to refine the details and resolution of faults, and of his union with one of the platforms streaming the best position in the field: Netflix, it was a surprise, given that develop an anime set: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

History does not remember the video game, but it is an independent frame set in the same universe Cyberpunk 2077so , you sum a lot of expectations for the launch of the video game, since that could be considered his arrival for the console will be a phenomenon, not for nothing have Keanu Reeves as a character.

WHAT IS ‘CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS’?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners it will be a miniseries set in the City of Night, where the inhabitants can use to make changes to the electronics to improve their skills. The story will have 10 episodes and will focus on a child that lives on the street and try to survive in a futuristic city, and the oppressed which forces you to become a mercenary called Cyberpunk.

‘The Last of Us’: details revealed about the HBO series

Castlevania, KuromukuroSaint Seiya: knights of the Zodiac or The Seven Deadly Sinsare some anime that Netflix has put the meat on the spit to please the fans, so that might happen the same with this series. It is not known whether they will be invited personalities of Latin america to give the voice to the main charactersbut, while the closer to the date, both of the premiere of the video game, as a series, we know that every time.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7dKVCw7bkE(/embed)

There is a video that was released with the announcement of the series in which they will explain more about the universe that seek to create with the souls and the new characters that will be in production, as well as of the parties involved in the creation of this title it will be released in 2022 on Netflixeven if for now has not announced a precise date of arrival in the catalog.