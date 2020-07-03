Angelina Jolie reveals why she divorced Brad Pitt

Have had that happen four years from the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in order to have more data to breakage. What is it that happened between our favorite couple in Hollywood? Without a doubt, in all this time we have had a number of theories of as it was, that ended the relationshipbut it seems that finally they have revealed the causes, and one of its protagonists.

The actress Angelina Jolie just to give an interview to Vogue India that she says at the end what made her split from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage and ten to be together: “I have divided for the welfare of my family. It was the right decision,” revealed the actress and producer.

He also said that focuses on the healing of their family after their separation and how their children were their greatest strength is: “I’m focusing on his recovery. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see that is on them, in the media, but to remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, they are young, very brave and very strong.”

Angelina Jolie he decided to ask the divorce in 2016, after an episode of violence between Brad Pitt and his eldest son Maddox. This has led to a couple of years of fighting for custody of six children, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivianne, Knox, Madox and Pax, which finally ended in 2018, with an agreement between the two actors, which has avoided a test of major.