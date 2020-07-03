And there was Henry Cavill! Another Superman talked about ‘Zack Snyder Justice League’

Thanks for the Warner Bros has agreed to release the film Zack Snyder, the next year we will be able to enjoy a new version of the ‘Justice League’, so the film has become an object of preservation, not only of the fans, but some of the stars of the television, because, Dean Cain has spoken of the Zack Snyder Justice League’.

For four seasons, Dean Cain embodies the man of steel in the popular series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, aired from 1993 to 1997, so now that the last son of Krypton will return to appear in the film, the actor has expressed his desire to see the finished film.

So when a Twitter user asked his opinion on Superman Henry Cavill and if the favour of the court, Snyder, the actor does not hesitate to answer questions from their fans and he expressed his admiration towards what he did to Snyder with the character, however, considered that this version is very dark for your taste.

“I think Henry has done a great job. I think that the version of Superman Snyder was a darker version of what I like, but I’d like to see the cut of Snyder” with what was left to see that, as fans, is also anxious to see this new film, which promises to be much better than the one that came to the cinema.

Because the series in which she played Superman was a family court it is not surprising that Cain does not identify with the profile that gave Snyder the character, the same that was lost when Whedon has taken the film, and we hope that in Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the man of steel recovers its dark version, because it was one of the main attractions of ‘Man of Steel’.

It is so like Dean Cain has spoken of the Zack Snyder Justice League’ and despite the fact that it takes time not playing Superman, the actor has not been away from the DC universe, as he has had a recurring role in the series ‘Supergirl’, where she played the Jeremiah Danvers, she was also on the point of appear in case of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, but for reasons of logistics, it could not be integrated into the program.