Without makeup or Photoshop: Ace seems to really Christina Aguilera

The singer and american actress of 39 years, Christina Aguilera, rememor a couple of das in an interview to Billboard it was suggested that a change in the name of art of the basis that is was a long and “very tnico”.

The artist of the races of Latin has not visited the above-mentioned order, and was one of the composers ms influential and successful of the beginning of the century with Madonna and Britney Spears.

Related News



Returning to the recent video posted by Christina Aguilera in the social network Instagram. In the same we can see the interpreter “Candyman“showing the before and after the use of makeup on his face.

“The queen of the TikTok“, “You are perfect“and “The 1 always“were some of the hundreds of comments of carlo’s followers Aguilera.