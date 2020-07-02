What actresses could be Spider-Woman in the MCU?

One of the characters that fans have expected that to be present in the Films of the Marvel Universe (MCU) is the heroine web wrap fight alongside Spidey, and the company is already in action on this issue, there is already a list of actresses who could be Spider-Woman.

With the MCU expanding more and more The Marvel is considering to include the new characters in the different productions that are comingand that is why it is not only in the cinema, because with the arrival of Disney+, the company’s comic books will have a whole new world of working through the tv series.

So it is that we will soon see on the big screen heroes such as the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, while on tv we witness the adventures of ‘She-Hulk”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’, among others.

The list of actresses who could be Spider-Woman begins with Daisy Ridleywho now have to make another card popular not to dwell as a King, the young Jedi, who played in Star Wars.

Lily Collinsis the actress who could find their second chance in the realm of science fiction to play the role of the protagonist, after having given life to Clary Fray in ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones’.

The actress Shailene Woodley is another excellent option, as it has been proven that you can star of the franchise “Divergent”, in which she played Beatrice, Tris, Prior.

Lili Reinhart it is one of the most impressive names to attract the young audience of the series ‘Riverdale’, since, as KJ Apa, has expressed an interest in belonging to this MCU.

The list is complete with Ana de Armasone of the most popular actresses, who plays the character might be the most appropriate after to be a Bond girl.

It will be a matter of wait and see who will be the actress selected for the role.