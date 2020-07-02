The romance continues! Spread new photos of Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet

The love story between Eiza Gonzalez and Tumothée Chalamet is at its highest point, and that is that the young couple is still on vacation, enjoy the beaches of Los Cabos in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

In social networks spread new photos of the two celebrities share a romantic moment away from the sea.

In the snapshots Eiza Gonzalez-wearing a bikini in electric blue, which shows her spectacular figure, while next to it is the protagonist of Call me with your name wearing a pair of shorts and a shirt patterned red and yellow.

In another photo, the two stars of the Hollywood appear, embracing each other tenderly, while the water of the sea surrounding the feet.

Only a week ago, he presented the pictures in which the couple has given to know that they are more than friends, because they were caught kissing while enjoying their vacation with some friends in common.

Eiza Gonzalez & Timothée Chalamet in los Cabos (Mexico) pic.twitter.com/AH8a9Ri7qs — Best of Eiza Gonzalez (@BestofEizaG) June 23, 2020

Also Timotheé up to when we took the serenade, because it was captured with a guitar to sing for the mexican actress, while she was sunbathing.

The photographs have shocked the fans of both the stars, as these are two of the most important characters of Hollywood.

Eiza Gonzalez has been hit because he has conquered the supergalaes of the time. It has been linked with Liam Hemsworth, Calvin Harris, Josh Duhamel, among others.

From Eiza Gonzalez moved to Los Angeles, has created a solid career in cinema and has appeared in productions recognized worldwide as the tape Baby Driver, as well as the tv series From sunset to sunrisedirected by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, the same man who in 1996 was the movie of the same name, whose scene with a snake immortalized on the mexican actress Salma Hayek.