The athlete: the documentary of Netflix, which exposes the scandal of sexual abuse in Gymnastics EU | IMPARTIAL

The Artistic Gymnastics the u.s. became a world power in the last few years; with the help of Mary Lou Rettonthe first to win the gold medal in the test All in The Olympic Games of Los Angeles 1984and followed him Carly Patterson in Athens 2004, Nastia Liukin in Beijing 2008, Gabrielle Douglas in London 2012until you get Simone Days in Rio 2016.

Hand-in-hand, and tricks of these talented women and others who have had up to the podium in various competitions at the international level, is that cimbró this idea that americans were almost invincible.

However, behind the achievements of some of these young people hid the negligence of the authorities: USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body in the American Union, concealed for many years by the crimes of the former doctor of the national team Larry Nassarthat already faces a life sentence for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Specifically, the June 24, Netflix launched the documentary ‘Athlete’, which tells the story of the horror that has lived hundreds of athletes United Statesfrom amateur to olympic, who were victims of the ‘treatments’ for which the sig. Nassar submitted, when you were his patients, in addition to the way in which the Federation of Gymnastics ended with the accusations of the athletes.

Larry came to the organization almost at the same time Bela and Marta The Bar Areathe coaches who were famous to bring the glory of Nadia Comanenci and the gymnastics Romanian, even if, in the context of a rigorous method of exploitation, including physical and psychological that, despite the good results, he touched the personal lives of young people.

Since 1986, in the midst of that dictatorial regime that has been built in the united States, Nassar became the hero, the nice guy, charismatic and fun that has been good with the girls and encouraged them, after having suffered the abuse of the partner is Romanian, but who has also abused many of them.

Supporting a medical check-up or any of its methods of physical therapy, the doctor introduced his fingers into the genitals of little girls for his own pleasure, and also many of the victims claim that he has come to understand how to do it with the parents of the patients in the office.

However, the ‘angel’ that I’ve had and the love that many of the gymnasts took the fact that these acts are seen as a simple procedure, but with the passing of the years, more and more victims have been added, without that something should be done about it.

This continues until the Athlete: Maggie Nichols.

Completely desperate and devastated with the circumstances… For the sport of gymnastics…. what a ride it has been. Starting as a little girl with big dreams….for all of the hard practices, from the 6 workouts, the injuries, the surgeries, the sacrifices, the tears, the blood, the sweat……..for practice, the laughter, the friendships, the competitions, the incredible experiences, the CHAMPIONSHIPS….. and all the rest…… I would not change it for the WORLD, and I would do it all again if I could. this sport has taught me many incredible lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life. I’m going to miss the GRINDING, the unit continues to become the best athlete I can be, always reach my goals. It is hard to wrap my head around the fact that I will never have the opportunity to compete for OU again with my team….. but knowing that I poured my heart and soul into this sport in my entire career, and it ended on a positive note eases my mind knowing I gave it EVERYTHING I had. Every ounce of my being. All continuing athletes…. enjoy the journey & enjoy EVERY moment…….enjoy the hard training, the struggle, success and failures…. you never know when will be your last day to do the sport you love. Be able to represent OKLAHOMA, it was a dream, and I will always bleed crimson and cream…. BOOMER BEFORE. I love you all and can’t thank all of you for the immense support throughout my gymnastics career. I can’t thank everyone enough who has helped me during my journey. love always – Festoons ����❤️ A publication shared MAGGIE NICHOLS�� (@callmeswags) the Mar 14, 2020 at 10:09 am PDT





In 2015, Nichols was the second best gymnast in the united States behind Simone Days. During a merger of the National team, the properties of the bar area in Texas, his coach heard Aly Raisman, olympic champion, and one of the other survivors, talking about the ‘strange’ methods that the doctor is used with them.

Immediately, the coach gave notice to the parents of Maggie, who in turn reported the incident to the president of the USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny.

To his surprise, Penny recognized that Nassar had already had other complaints similar, but asked them not to submit an application to the authorities, because the The FBI he was doing an investigation and, in doing so, they may impede the work that they already had.

It was all a lie. The management never did anything about it, and to protect the interests of the agency has since set aside the question, knowing that in his files hundreds of accusations toward the doctor.

Also, as you can see in the documentary, it seems that in a recorded statement, said that the organisation presided over by him has a policy of not giving notice to the competent authorities in cases of sexual abuse that occurred.

Had to spend 15 months from Nichols and his family has lodged a complaint of a group of newspaper research Indy Star of Indianapolis exposed the scandal in may of 2016.

The newspaper has published several accusations against Nassar, which was not proceeded with USAG or have been reported to the Police, despite the fact that the united States law requires.

Giving these results, the value enough, many of the survivors lifted up their voice and began to tell their stories, who stopped to see the abuse of power that the former physician served for them, and the mismanagement of the agency.

The first was Rachel Denhollandera gymnast amateur, then followed him Jamie Dantzschera bronze medal in the Sydney 2000found several more, including the most recent olympic champions Simone Days, Gabrielle Douglas, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian.

In addition to Nassar, who has to end his life behind bars, Penny, who resigned as president of the USAG in 2017, was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence related to the doctor, even if he has denied all the accusations.

The fight continues, because even if many of the manager of USA Gymnastics has resigned after the scandal, the task of the survivors turned to ensure that future generations of girls who will compete to represent the united States and fulfill his dream to participate in the Olympic Games do not have to go through the terrible experiences they have lived.