OMG!!! Ashley Benson responds to the rumors of infidelity by Cara Delevingne with G-Eazy

After two years of romantic relationship (with some breaks, and carriage returns between them), a few days ago it was announced that one of our couples favorite were separated: the british supermodel Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, the star of ‘Pretty Little Liars’.

Even though there were many rumors that they were engaged and about to get married, have ended up not passing the quarantine together and it seems that they have decided to put an end to their love story in the past month of April.

‘The relationship of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson has always had its ups and downsbut now it’s over… the relationship is not simply came to an end,” said a source close to the celebrities of People magazine.

Because it has finished for Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson?

We still do not know the cause that led to your separation and not even the two actresses, who has given any statement to confirm or deny their break.

However, he began to especularse on the possible causes of the breakup and one of them was the alleged infidelity of Ashley-to-Face, which is filtraran photo of Benson with the rapper G-Eazy quarantine.