New York gives the green light to play the U. s. Open

Andrew Cuomothe governor of New York, has given light green the U. s. Tennis Federation (USTA) for the organization of the U. s. That, as expected, will be able to compete in the announced the dates of 31 August to 13 September. This notification of the authorities of New York, has been scheduled by the organizers of the Grand Slam, in order to confirm finally to his decision to play in the tournament.

“The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect the players and the staff, including solid evidence, additional cleaning, changing rooms additional, dedicated hosting and transportation” , has tuiteado Cuomo.

As announced previously responsible for the Open the united States intends to impose strict measures for the safety of the players and the staff that took part in the event. “From the beginning we built this floor to talk with many actors involved, and in consultation with experts in the field of health security. We want to go ahead with the tournament because we believe we can do it,” he said Chris Widmaier, spokesman for the USTA, the Monday to the headquarters of the us.

Responsible for the US Open, I am aware that it still takes two months for the tournament and are aware that there may be a recovery of coronavirus that can break your plans, but trust that things will go well.

“We worked 24 hours a day to find out the mode of participation in the tournament in the safest way possible. We believe that if players want to participate in, and comply with social distancing measures, the virus can not spread in any way. Our infectious disease specialists are convinced of it, and that the proposed measures are correct,” he said Patrick Galbraiththe president of the USTA.

Cincinnati, New York

In the plans of the USTA has also confirmed the celebration of the Masters 1000 Cincinnati, that is played in Mason (Ohio), and that, this year, will be held at the Flushing Meadows tennis, before the opening of the Members, with the intention of creating an environment of quarantine for three weeks for players, teams, coaches, referees and staff for jugr tournaments.

The ATP has already given the go-ahead to the plan of the USTA, but keep the the suspension of the circuit up to the 31 July. Last Monday, the players had a meeting via a video conference in which they showed their concerns and doubts in the face to the american tour that, in principle, is now scheduled to begin on August 10 in the tournament in Washington.

The WTAwithout knowing the green light for the conclusion of the U. s. Open, had also prepared a calendar up to the end of the season, in which, in addition to the Grand Slam u.s. is scheduled to play tournaments in Madrid and Rome before Roland Garros.

The doubts of the players

The ball is now in the decision of the players to go or do in New York, most of the 400 who participated in the video conference showed their desire to reopen the circuit, even if the stars of the circuit have shown their reluctance. Novak Djokovic it is considered the measures that impondran to play “extreme”, with the obligation of stay in the hotel in the airport area and with the prohibition to visit Manhattan. The number 1 in the world, currently on tour exhibition in the Balkans, and had been in favour of playing a season of the earth in Europe until the dispute Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadallast year , the sample was not too willing to travel to New York, if there was a safety of the health of the players and a level playing field for all. “I decide what is best for my body,” said the majorcan tennis player that, if you play the U. s. Open, just a week to face the Roland Garros, at the end of September. Federerfor his part , has given up on the season to go under the knife and have surgery on his right knee.

Halep waiver

The former number 1 mundial, Simona Halephas already taken a decision and has announced his resignation for the american tour and, later, to the asian end of the season. The Romanian tennis player posted on social networks that only play tennis in the tournaments in Europe

#UsOpen Tennis | � � � � Simona Halep will not go to the tour of north america with that which will be lost at the US Open by 2020. According to the information disclosed by a ‘Pro TV’, only played in Europe, then, neither will it be possible to tournaments in Asia.

➡️https://t.co/8sH3FLZ1uI pic.twitter.com/vBD2UwDDKF — Tennis to the Max (@Tenisalmaximo) 16 June 2020

Despite the fact that New York was one of the epicenters of the epidemic of the coronavirus worldwide, new cases and deaths have been dramatically reduced and, as reported this Tuesday Cuomothe state had recorded average deaths during the three days the lowest, with an average of 24 deaths per COVID-19.