Khloe Kardashian: Photos of the past to reveal his transformation after surgery | Special-Instagram

Khloe Kardashian he has recently completed his 36 years, becoming the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, in the last days, Khloe has given a lot to talk about, because in recent photos, several users on the social network make sure that the socialite turned to cosmetic surgery to the face.

In addition to having lost weight, Khloe Kardashian not afraid of criticism, because it was a woman that is committed to look and feel good. From the premiere of the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. Khloe has shown that it takes years struggling to lose weight.

To be the sister considered to be “weight” and the less it seemed that her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. And as her younger sister Kylie Jenner he has chosen to highlight for its own account, from his society, and showing how, through effort and dedication can change.

However, on the day of his birthday, a couple of weeks of being criticized in social networks, to watch with a mane darker, more subtle and with a great change in his face, social network users made comments about the physical, and it was then, when his mother Kris Jenner increased entries.

Spend a great message as a greeting message on the occasion of her birthday, the matriarch of the clan The Kardashian-Jenner he showed a series of photos of the past and the childhood of Khloe that show how much he has changed his image over the years.

With the high and the low to achieve your ideal weight, there is no doubt that Khloe has demonstrated that it has its own beauty and has even tarnish her sister Kim Kardashian to show your change of image and with a tinge of brown, it looks more spectacular than ever.

Kris Jenner Instagram



Kris Jenner Instagram



Kris Jenner Instagram



Khloé Kardashian Instagram



