Kelly Key poses with her son in the shower and receives criticism: “Too much exposure”

The singer raised the mood on social media with an atypical click

Kelly Key left the Instagram crowd all excited on Tuesday night (30) with an atypical click.

The singer posed with her son and dog while taking a family bath and some followers criticized Kelly’s attitude when exposing her son at a time like that. Even so, many other mothers also congratulated the muse for “normalizing” the “team bath”, as she wrote in the caption.

The record earned more than 124,000 likes and many comments debating the controversial photo made the publication rock.

“Beautiful family time”, commented a follower. “Unfortunately people see malice in everything, but don’t listen to them, Kelly,” advised a fan. “I think this is too much exposure,” criticized another.