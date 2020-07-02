Karolina Kowalkiewicz provides an update on the eye injury

Karolina Kowalkiewicz remains optimistic when it comes to recover the damage suffered in his last loss in the UFC.

The former contender for the title of weight straw received his fourth successive defeat last week in the UFC, Auckland and, to make matters worse, you broke a bone under his right eye during the first round in his fight with Yan Xiaonan .

Kowalkiewicz has already announced that he will undergo a surgery to treat the injury and went to Instagram this week to provide an update. In the history of Instagram, Kowalkiewicz shared a clip of herself looking in a camera and showing he has limited movement in his right eye.

In responding to the questions through your history of Instagram, Kowalkiewicz added later that will undergo surgery Thursday to insert a titanium plate in the basin of the eye, and it is expected that the recovery delay for a couple of months.

He could not say in what state would your eye after the surgery, though he has written: “I Hope that it was not my last battle, but now I am focused on my health.”

Kowalkiewicz (12-6) has not won a fight since he defeated Felice Herrig in the month of April 2018.

