I propose a committee against the discrimination

To prevent acts of discrimination in the capital to create a citizens committee to monitor these behaviors in the capital, as well as its regulations, said Genesis Vazquez, the assessor of the city of Pachuca. He explained that the document is in the process of construction at the work tables with the assessors and the Human Rights Commission of the State of Hidalgo, as it must be aligned to the guidelines of the state.

This will be the first time that Pachuca will have a document to prevent and eliminate discrimination, through a committee, made up of voices of various sectors of the population, including indigenous communities and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT). The initiative was presented at the session of the cabildo virtual past, as the draft decree that creates the “Regulation to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination in Pachuca” that integrates a steering committee.

The councillor hopes that the final document that will be presented to the next meeting of the council held on the 25 of this month, for approval. With regard to the situation of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), in which the president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has suggested the demise of the councillor feels that it would be a wrong decision, because you need the support of all those who for any reason are discriminated against.