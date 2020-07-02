Experience drive-in cinema comes to life today in Asunción

This night takes place the first screening of what will be the Self-Artois, in an exclusive feature with the exhibition of the award-winning tape Jojo Rabbitfrom 20:00. From tomorrow, Friday 3, the projections will be open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased through the web site www.autocineartois.com with a cost of G. to 100,000.

Once you have entered the page, you will be able to choose the film of your choice and the day of the performance, make the reservation and then make a payment via a link in WhatsApp. As the income of a maximum of three persons for each vehicle, the ticket includes a pororó, and two beers Stella Artois, in addition to the possibility of access to a pilot at the end of the function. All this, while respecting the protocols of health care. In the event that you choose not to opt for the free service of drivers, assistants of the said mobile will not be able to consume alcoholic beverages.

Once inside the site, which allows access to a maximum of 70 vehicles, the participants should be connected to a radio channel, the frequency of which will be indicated at the time, to receive the audio of the film.

FILM. A number of titles of different genres make up the poster of the film that will be exhibited during the first round of projections that will be extended by three weeks.

The tape chosen for the screening is open to the public this Friday at 20:30, this is the thriller The invisible manthat had its premiere in the country in march of this year, a few days before the start of the quarantine and the closure of the cinema as part of the sanitary measures carried out by the Government.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, and starring Elisabeth Moss, the film presents the story of a woman who is informed of the death of their abusive partner, found you, then, with the strange events.

The next day, Saturday, may 4, 20:30, will take place the projection of Avengers: War Without Endwhile the Sunday 5, at the same time, offers the sixth chapter of the saga starring Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: The Fallout.

Opens the projections of the following week, Wednesday, may 8, 20:30, the tape Emmastarring Anya Taylor-Joy. Thursday, 9, at the same time, showcases the award-winning tape 1917while the Friday 1, also at that time, you will enjoy the classic Forrest Gump.

Saturday, June 11, at 20:30, is expected to the classic Pulp Fictionwhile on Sunday, the 12th, also at 20:30, you will be able to see Star Wars: The last Jedi.