Dominick Reyes wants a rematch with Jon Jones, but the champion is interested to Jan Blachowicz

Everything seems to Dominick Reyes was looking for his revenge against Jon Jonesbut the obstacle is the same as the sample.

Jones, who has had legal problems in the last month, beat King with unanimous decision at UFC 247. Despite the result, many believe that “Bones” he lost the battle and King deserved to be crowned the new champion.

After the event, King is looking for his revenge. UFC you want to, but Jones he has other plans.

Jones he has plans for a fight in front of Jan Blachowicz, who threw down to Corey Anderson in Rio Rancho. Jon has spoken, and has indicated a method for dealing with the Polish, in the country of his birth.

Now, suddenly, I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Sure enough, I walked him down for 25 minutes in a row, when we fought. One thing to be world champion, you got to search for fresh meat on each terrain. I feel like popping some 🍒 in Poland, have not had that yet. pic.twitter.com/frnLyFUkN1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

“Now all of a sudden, I’m afraid of a good fight dogs? I’m pretty sure that with you for 25 minutes in a row when you fight. One thing to be champion of the world is that you should look for fresh meat on each floor. I want to find some cherries in Poland, I haven’t had yet” written Jones.

King he was quick to respond, them a message Instagram for Jones:

“As you can clearly see here I am being brutally taken down!”. he wrote the King.

Many of us would like to see that fight, which has brought problems to the sample. The intention of “Bones” front Blachowicz it is very interesting. Jones has faced great strikers like Alexander Gustafsson and Thiago Santosbut Blachowicz is giving a lot to talk about in his last fights and I would rather the attention of fans.

The organization may decide to organize a rematch between the two and give a fight, but Blachowicz before fighting for the belt. With a record of 7-1 in his last eight fights, including five bonus event and 4 after the initial decision. It is difficult to deny that the fight Blachowiczespecially with Jthose interested in fighting in Poland.

UFC the hopes of resuming its program in the 9 mayas well as to hear news of the next meeting of the “Bones”. The sample should comply with his agreement in court before getting back in the octagon. But it is likely to see action this year. Only it is not clear who will be the next challenger.