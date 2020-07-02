Carmen Villalobos makes sexy moves in a bikini

The colombian Carmen Villalobos seduces her fans around in a bikini and on the shore of the sea

If there is someone who is very active in the social network who is the actress Carmen Villalobosthat used the heat of the summer and that came in the month of July to the delight of all her followers on Instagram. It is for this that he posted a video where he is seen with a bathing suit two-piece to walk the beach and do a few movements, very seductive.

Of course, the flirtation brought to completion and his followers responded: “What a beautiful video, always transmit good vibes!!”, “You are beautiful inside and out God bless your life, your marriage, your children perrunos, your mom and your whole family with the infinite life and health” and “Beautiful woman, I see you always”were the signs of love for the actress.

However, this picture is from a year ago. If you look closely, the actress has long hair and wears on the shoulders. But the actress wanted to publish this photo in your beloved country, Colombiaand give a message of energy and strength in the midst of the difficult times that we are experiencing on a global level.

“Welcome Julioooo, the best month. So we are living in these moments to remember everything you have faced, all the battles that you’ve won and all the fears that you have overcome! This was 1 year ago, more or less, to Cartagena, where they were 1 year ago?”this was the message with which Carmen accompanied by his video.

There is no doubt that the colombian knows how to deal with difficult times, and above all, how to give words of encouragement to his loyal fans.