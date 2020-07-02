Camila Cabello calls its followers to participate in the elections of 2020

Your browser does not support iframes.

Camila Hair invites fans to register to vote in the November presidential election and shared a big surprise in their social networks.

According to a publication of Instagram, the people who record the participation immediately a call or video chat with the artist himself.

“I promised him I would continue to use my platform to intervene and make changes, so I’m working with @headcountorg to register voters and to help make that happen,” announced the lead singer for all of his followers which explains the goal of the campaign and the importance of exercising the right to choose the future leaders.

The platform, named the Vote is Ready, it was created from Organic, together with the technology company Phone2Action. The organization aims to register at least 200,000 voters for the elections of 2020 and reach more than one million americans in a massive effort to get the vote.

This week, during a speech, on receiving the humanitarian award from the BET Awards from the hands of Michelle Obama, the artist Beyonce also took the opportunity to ask the public to vote as if your life depended on it.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers, my sisters who inspire me and march for change,” he said. “Listen to their voices and are proving to be our ancestors , their struggles were not in vain,” he added in his deep reflection.

Beyoncé agradecendo pelo Humanitarian Award, prêmio honorário concedido a ela pelo @BET por seus feitos e contribuições beneficientes ao mundo. ❤️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/FMyl5tMFv6 — Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) June 29, 2020

“We now have one more thing that we must do to walk in our true power, that is to vote,” he continued.

“I encourage you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantling of a racist system and irregular. We must continue to do this together, keep fighting for one another and uplift each other,” he concluded.

In addition, the young latinx to play an important role in the elections this year, which is the reason why Telemundo has launched the initiative “the Decision-2020”, which will provide a one-year term, the full coverage of multi-platform news and electoral campaigns across the country, the hispanic community.