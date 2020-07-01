The phenomenon of the “After”: after the success of book sales, now opens the film

In 2013, Anna Todd wrote “After” on an online Application called I, and the following year, the story had already accumulated more than a billion readings.
After that, the “After” has become a series of five books that has broken a sales record at the international level. Now, on the 11th of April saw the launch of the film “After: here is the beginning of everything.”
This global phenomenon, which is born of the I, an app created in 2006 with a simple goal: to help the public around the world to discover and share original stories. Today, it is a community of over 65 million monthly users on a global scale.
The program of I-Star to identify the writers show more promise of the platform. These include how to create a story that would have generated a massive appeal and that show potential for agreements with some of the biggest names in the industry.
Anna Todd is one of them, with more than a billion reads online and over 10 million comments. His story was based on the musical group One Direction: Anna has discovered that the fans of 1D created images of the “punk” band of photo editing in which the singers were full of tattoos. After that, she began to write a Fanfiction online. In the original chapters (which are still available free of charge at I), are used in the names of Harry, Liam, Rt, Louis, and Niall. For legal reasons, the names had to be changed when you published the stories, so that the name of the main character became Hardin.
The protagonist of the film is Hero Fiennes-Tiffin: is the same actor that made Tom Marvolo Riddle in the Harry Potter saga, where she embodies the teenage version of Lord Voldemort, a character played by his uncle Ralph Fiennes. The main character (Tessa) is Josephine Langford, who has an older sister who is also an actress, Katherine Langford, best known for her role of Hannah Baker in the series of Netflix’s 13 Reasons. A fact not less, in the cast of Selma Blair, who plays Carol Young, the mother of Tessa, highlighted in an interview of the solidarity of the cast and crew during the shooting and supported and kept secret her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. The cast is complete with Jennifer Beals, Peter Gallagher, Samuel Larsen (Dylan Arnold, Inanna Sarkis, Shane Paul McGhie, Swen Temmel, Pia Mia and Khadijha Red Thunder. And the movie is directed by Jenny Gage.
A STEP FORWARD. With more than a billion views, “After” has become the biggest phenomenon in the history of the platform I. Based on the novel of fan fiction of One Direction and a worldwide phenomenon written by Anna Todd “After” tells the story of Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) that he is in his first year at the university. Accustomed to a stable and orderly life, his world changes when she meets Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a mysterious young man of dark past. From the first moment that I hate, because they belong to two different worlds and are completely opposite. However, these two opposites soon will join and nothing will be the same. Tessa and Hardin will face difficult tests in order to stay together. The innocence, the awakening of life, the sexual discovery, and the traces of a love so powerful the force of destiny.
Text: The Writing For You.
Photos and video: courtesy of #Afterargentina