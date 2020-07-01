The phenomenon of the “After”: after the success of book sales, now opens the film

A STEP FORWARD. With more than a billion views, “After” has become the biggest phenomenon in the history of the platform I. Based on the novel of fan fiction of One Direction and a worldwide phenomenon written by Anna Todd “After” tells the story of Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) that he is in his first year at the university. Accustomed to a stable and orderly life, his world changes when she meets Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a mysterious young man of dark past. From the first moment that I hate, because they belong to two different worlds and are completely opposite. However, these two opposites soon will join and nothing will be the same. Tessa and Hardin will face difficult tests in order to stay together. The innocence, the awakening of life, the sexual discovery, and the traces of a love so powerful the force of destiny.