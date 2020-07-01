The alleged lover of Jada Pinkett Smith breaks his silence

SHOWBIZ • 1 Jul 2020 – 06:46 AM

Singer August Alsina has just released an interview in which he talks for the first time of the old rumors that he attributed an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith to confirm that you had a romantic relationship with her, while she was married.

However, he would not have sought such a deal secret, because, according to his version of the facts, both have had the imprimatur of Will Smith. In fact, the famous actor and August have maintained a conversation very civil about it.

“In reality, I sat down, and we were talking about the transformation of her marriage into a union as a partner in life… and he gave me his blessing,” he told the programme, “The Breakfast Club’.

On A Related Note Jada Pinkett Smith will not be fooled, the husband Will Smith

August would have met the actress through his eldest son, the young rapper and performer, Jaden Smith, sometime in 2015, and their chemistry was evident a year later, during a vacation to Hawaii. In 2017 it shall come to pass together the evening of the gala of the BET Awards and the popular belief is that the remix of the single ‘Nunya’ that the musician was presented in preview in 2019, talks about Jada.

If you have decided to break their silence on Jada, it’s just because I don’t want that to be clear that there is a ‘keep on the bench in the house, or a person who is regodee in the drama. In fact, the most damaged, in all this, the love story was, in his opinion, if the same.

“I lost money, friends… And I think that is because people do not know the truth, but I have not done anything wrong,” he insisted. “I was destroyed… was Probably the most difficult thing that has happened to me in my whole life.”

Despite the fact that his relationship with Jada nearly cost him his life, as of today, has only good words for Smith: “I love you all, you beautiful people,” he concluded.