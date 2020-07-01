Stipe Miocic is “devastated” – MMA.one , #1 In news from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Spanish.

The current The heavy Weight champion of the UFCthe Croatian-American, Stipe Miociche made a publication of his account of instagram in which he expresses the feeling “devastated”. The 5 times winner of distinction The performance of the Night3 times The fight of the Night and once the Knockout of the nightin addition to being Golden Gloves in boxing, has expressed words of condolences for the victims that caused an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale in the city of Zagreb, Croatia.

For my family, friends, fans and all those affected by this terrible earthquake in Zagreb.. I’m devastated by this news, especially in these difficult times.. I Want you to know that my heart is with all of you. We come back from this stronger than before. I love you Croatia, you are all warriors. Mantégfanse strong #SM

The next meeting of the Miocic; he is a firefighter and para-medic, in the state of Ohio, in the united States, where he was born; it is probable that with Daniel Cormierit would be a trilogy, and after that each one will be a victory, the last one for Miocic.