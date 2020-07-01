Song Yadong vs Marlon Vera added to UFC Fight Night, 16th May.

UFC Fight Night on May 16 will take on Marlon “Chito” Vera in the bill. The sucre is the face Song Yadong.

The fight was revealed by MMA on the afternoon of Tuesday.

Yadong has won four of the last five meetings in UFC. The coming of tying in the front Cody Stamann in UFC Washington. Song he is known for his strong and impressive, with 6 wins KO/TKO.

True back to the octagon with a streak of five wins, ecuador has not lost two years ago. In his last fight, knocked out Andre Ewell in UFC Tampa.

UFC Fight Night it will take place Saturday, May 16, in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.