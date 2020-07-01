Michelle Obama has paid homage to Beyoncé with an incredible speech at the BET Awards 2020

Kevin Winter/Getty Images



There is No reason not to love Beyonce. In the course of the years, has delighted us all with their songs, amazing dances, and the unique voice. As a soloist he has more than eight published albums and numerous music awards.

With more than 766 million views, Single Ladies it is one of the more successful on YouTube, and also one of the most praised for his unique choreography.

After having her daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, and their twins (Sir and Rumi) in 2017, many have thought that Beyoncé would not be getting up on stage. However, it came back stronger and more determined to follow “cracking” in the lists of popularity.

For the exhibition, it is enough to mention the recent ceremony of the virtual BET Awards 2020, in which, in addition to winning a statuette for his simple Brown Skin GirlBeyoncé was honored with the Humanitarian Award this year, thanks to the charity work done through his foundation BeyGOOD.

At this point, highlighted one of the fans acérrimas of Beyoncé: the former first lady of the United states Michelle Obama— who presented the prestigious award for unselfish and applauded the efforts of the singer to ask for justice for the african-american community. His speech was sincere and powerful in the same way:

I’m here today to talk about the queen. You know, the only one. Ever since I was a little girl in Houston, and Beyoncé Knowles Carter, has been illuminating the stage and gracing the world with his talent (…) You can see your light in everything they do, from their music to their activism, which cries out for justice (…)

Michelle noted that Beyoncé is widespread in all its strength, and the ability to inspire. At the end of his speech, he announced how he felt proud of the interpreter.

Definitely Beyoncé was left without words when you listen to the message of Michelle, after all, not every day you find out that your number-one fan, is the former first lady of the UNITED states is A honor!.

