Lexa says “good morning” with photo in the pool and sculptural good shape shocks followers

The muse mesmerized her followers with the click

This Tuesday morning (30), Lexa cheered up her followers by sharing a photo in which she appears enjoying the quarantine in her home’s pool.

On click, the muse appeared wasting her good shape with a leopard print bikini matching a hat. “Good morning! The face of those who will live on Saturday at 6 pm on YouTube 🙈 ”, she wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look:

The publication had more than 60 thousand likes in less than an hour. “What a beautiful body”, praised an internet user. “Perfect”, said another person. “You have no defect, do you? 😳❤😍 ”, fired a third fan.