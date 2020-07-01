Kylie Jenner had Kanye West has done something that even Kim Kardashian has been able to look at it! (+ Photos) – E! Online Latin

The Kardashian love to take photos and Kylie Jenner he gave his fans one of the best images of the family in a fun collage of Instagram that includes the one where we see Kanye West smiling, that almost never happens.

The photo, taken at the birthday party James Harden Tuesday, shows three photos displayed in a table. In it, Kylie sits with her boyfriend Tyga, and Kim Kardashian next to a very smiley Kanye West.

The young man has written in the fotoleyenda: “Squaaa”, as it seems, at the end of the shot Trap Queenthe rapper Gianluca Wap.

Kanye is known for always appear serious in the photos, but this time smiling widely.

That same day the social network died when Kylie showed off her dance moves in Snapchat.

In the clip, Jenner is seen moving the hips in his villa in L. A and to the rhythm of Ojulegba of Wizkid, and Blasé, rapper Ty Dolla $ing.

She wore a black bra and sweatpants. She completed the look with rubber shoes black and gold jewelry.

And it was the only one that showed sexy moves, since that part of the video focuses on the derriere of his good friend, Anatasia Karanikolaou.

In the post, snapchat Kylie is also your best friend, Pia Mia.

Monday attended a celebration in honor of the matriarch Kris Jennerin the restaurant Nobu. The family wanted to celebrate the cover of Kris for Haute Living.

But Kylie is sure to steal the spotlight with the look very much, but very hot. Covered her curves in a mini dress without sleeves that was really tight.

