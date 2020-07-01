‘Horror movie without the title’ shot by a pandemic brings laughter to the images

Filmed entirely during the pandemic is in progress, the principal photography is complete Horror movie without a titlea horror comedy in the style of found footage written and directed by Nick Simon, best known for the selection of the International Film Festival of Toronto 2015, the Girl in The Photo, and the Pyramid of The Fox.

It is said that the project is a version of the satirical irony of the performance, the celebrities, the Generation Z, the movie, and the horror.

“With his successful television program on the brink of cancellation, six actors decide to film their own horror movie. In your search of a plot, invite involuntarily a spirit with an affinity for violence, that begins to point to … an actor in a bad taste at the same time “.

The film is set in the computer screens, and explores the life behind the scenes of the actors moderately famous that they will do everything to save their careers and continue to “share their craft with the world.”

Under the silver lake Luke Baines co-wrote the screenplay and also stars in the project, together with Claire Holt (in the photo at 47 meters depth), Darren Barnet (“I never”), Emmy Raver-Lampman (“The Academy Umbrella”), Katherine McNamara (“Arrow”, “stand”) and Timothy Grenadiers (“13 reasons why”).

The supporting cast includes Kal Penn (Harold and Kumar go to white castle), Kevin Daniels (“Sirens”), and newcomer Sohm Kapila.

The film is from the producers of the Sundance and SXSW Grand Jury Prize, Bronwyn, Cornelius, and Marina Stabile.