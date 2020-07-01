Fame: Instagram | Kylie Jenner poses next to his team on the christmas card | king

Kylie Jenner not only is a star in the business, but also in the social networks. With more than 154 million followers, the account of the expert of makeup is within the ten most followed in Instagram. Hours and hours of Christmas, the young girl has posted a photo with his best friends who is remeciendo networks.

After the end of his friendship with Jordyn WoodsKylie has been seen on repeated occasions, with four friends, who have become a team inseparable. Is Sofia Richie, the current girlfriend of the ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian, Yris Palmer, Anastasia Karanikolaou and the venezuelan Victoria Villaroel.

“Santa claus to Children”, is the description of the picture that is coming Jennerthat means “The children of Santa Claus)”. In the photo, the best friends appear with a body for christmas, the brand Only Love that costs only $ 40. Of the left listed Sofia Richiethe following Victoria Villaroelthe medium is Anastasia, more commonly known as Stassiefrom there Yris and Kylie. In addition to your suit of the season, the celebrities appear to be the holiday with the stockings.

All my friends went to the same photo, but it was Kylie Jenner the one that went ‘pop’ networks and an increase of six million facebook “likes”. This is not the first time that the friends dress the same, to know more:

Halloween

On October 31, the girls had no better idea than to dress up as Disney princesses. The use of the social network of all, you could see how they were put together with your outfit. Kylie was the little mermaid, Ariel, Sofia Richie was Asleep, Yris was belle from beauty and the Beast, the Victory was Jazmin from Aladín, and, finally, Stassie was Cinderella.

Journey girls

We all want to have Kylie as a best friend. Last July, the contractor was no better way to celebrate the launch of the brand new Kylie Skin with a trip to the beach with his best friends in a private jet.

In addition to this, Jenner added atmosphere to the whole plan with the theme in rosewood of your brand both outside and inside, and gave them to their the friend of the heart a dress complete Kylie Skin.

Photos Instagram

And in order not to lose the habit, in September, the bride of Scott DisikSofia Richie, has over 21 years of age. To celebrate his age, Kylie he had no idea what to give her the gift of a trip with her friends.

