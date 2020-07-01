Ex-BBB Gabi Martins poses stunning in front of the mirror and shows good shape: “Positivity”

Celebrity delighted followers

Gabi Martins, who participated in the BBB20, delighted the followers on Monday (29) with a new click.

The ex-BBB posed in front of the mirror in a pink dress, in a very romantic style that only she has, enchanting her followers with her simple yet chic production.

“Hi loves! May it be a blessed week. Write a positive word here ”, she wrote in the caption.

The record had more than 400,000 likes and the singer’s fans left several compliments and positive words to interact with Gabi in the comments.

“The best singer in the world”, joked a fan, writing everything together as if it were a single word. “She really is a princess, she can’t help but love”, praised another person. “All cute, all perfect,” said another.