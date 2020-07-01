Diego Sanchez willing to favor of Demian Maia

Already reportábamos that Demian Maiaafter his fight against Gilbert Burnshe said that he wanted his likely last battle in Mixed Martial Arts against Donald Cerrone or Diego Sanchezit was “Nightmare” that has been shown to be willing to favor the brazilian, has made it known through a message on its official account of instagram, but has not revealed any detail.

Diego Sanchez this win for the brazilian Michel Pereiraa bit controversial, given that “Demolidor” he gave a kick to the knee, and illegally Sanchez said the doctor, and the referee of the fight will not be able to continue. The american veteran 38 has the mark of 30-12, while his rival, also a veteran, but 42 years old, is a mark of 28-10.