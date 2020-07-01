BTS will be in ARDYs Summer Playlist of Disney Channel

The boys BTSwill be high in the world of K-Pop during the night of music from the Disney Channel. From the RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Taehyung and Jungkook will be part of the Radio Disney appearing in ARDYs Summer Playlist, along with the more artists celebrities like Katy Perry.

BTS ARDYs Disney Channel

According to Eonline, this music event that seeks to honor teachers as part of the Prize ARDYs Heroes for Change through a union of artists. Radio Disney, through DonorsChoose, has revealed to support the projects of teachers who seek to make reality the dreams of their students.

This event will be one hour duration and will be aired next Friday, July 10 at 9 pm on the Disney Channel. The seven Bangtan Boys are on the list of artists for its great presence in the world thanks to their fandom ARMY. Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, and Dua Lipa also take this merit, and some of the celebrities in the list.

BTS and more artists in ARDY

The 2020 Radio Disney Music Awards ARDY, will begin between the hours of 8 in the transmission of the Internet. Where, before, we will have the participation of Sofia Carson (the Netflix movie “Feel the Beat”), Alessia Face, Bebe Rexha, Ally Brooke, Asher Angel, Kaycee Rice, Loren Grey, and Keedron Bryant .

The star of Austin & Ally, Laura Marano, will be the guest of the musical event and will present the most iconic of the first seven years of the Awards ARDY. The list of special guests continues with Both, Thriii (the group of R&B composed by the sisters, China Anne McClain, and Sierra McClain, and Lauryn McClain).

Sabrina Carpenter, Now United, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Kylie Cantrall, Anne-Marie, Brent Rivera, Meg Donnelly, Echosmith, Max and Harvey, Sarah Jeffery, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Sophia Wylie, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Ell Brown-and-White.

What you hear on ARDY?

In addition to the original songs of the artists, it was confirmed that the interpretation of the problems, with the seal of the Disney Channel. To do this we will have Disney stars and special guests singing the songs of his film’s most iconic High School Musical 2, Camp Rock 2, ZOMBIES, the Descendants 3.

Finally, Demi Lovato, Coco Jones, Olivia Rodrigo, Jerry Harris of Joy, Milo Manheim, Ruby Rose, Rose Turner, Meg Donnelly and more confirmed their participation in special; to be BTS representatives of the genre K-Pop.