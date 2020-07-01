Bayley will have to defend the title of women before Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in WWE SMACKVILLE

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 19/07/2019 AT 21:17

WWE will continue to live on on the 27th of Julythrough the platform, the WWE Network, the event SMACKVILLEan exhibition that will take place in Nashville, Tennessee. Test more to see if it would be convenient to implement various levels of payment on the streaming platform of the WWE. In addition, there are plans to release content from independent companies and associated companies, such as PROGRESS Wrestling, or EVOLVE.

In the press release is original, the WWE has announced several fights for SMACKVILLE, but in the last hours have confirmed other battles, which will take place in the exhibition. Bayley will defend the women’s Championship to SmackDown in a triple threat with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, which will be accompanied by Nikki Cross. In addition, Big e and Xavier Woods to defend the championship by pairs of SmackDown against two opponents to be confirmed.

Below we show you the complete list of attacks and a confirmed date:

Triple Threat for the Championship of the WWE

Dolph Ziggler vs Samoa Joe vs Kofi Kingston (c)

Championship Intercontiental

Finn Balor vs Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple threat for the women’s Championship to SmackDown

Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss (c/ Nikki the Cross vs. the number of the beast (c)

Championship in pairs of SmackDown

Big e and Xavier Woods (c) against 2 opponents to be confirmed

A special performance by Elias

