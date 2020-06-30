WWE Raw: the Injury of Charlotte – Reactions of R-Truth, bayley, Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 30/06/2020 AT 09:51

– As we reported earlier, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa in the last episode of Monday Night Raw to regain the Championship of WWE 24/7. Once finished the show, Sarah Schreiber interviewed backstage, where the paranoia of R-Truth and escape the ninja continues. You can see the video at the top of this news.

– Tom Philips said on Monday Night Raw Charlotte Flair would be a time of leave due to a fracture of the left clavicle. The rapporteur indicated that the excampeona of women has suffered the injury after being attacked by Nia Jax behind the scenes. The WWE has wanted to sell this story, but the reality is that it is not known the actual injury suffered by Charlotte recently and that will leave her out of combat for several weeks.

– Today is the birthday of Alicia Fox. The exluchadora WWE meets 34 years old, was born on 30 June 1986 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Also met years Cody Rhodes (35), Terry Funk (76), Scott Dawson (36) and Jung (31).

– Bayley and Sasha Banks they were two of the protagonists of the program, Raw Talk. The samples of couple of the WWE has a bit with Charley Caruso and continued with his speech, to lead the division on women of the WWE.

– Dolph Ziggler he was also interviewed in the backstage of Sarah Schreiber and made the focus on his victory in the stellar event of Monday Night Raw. Dolph recalled that the well-known giants like Drew, who knows that the psychological game is important, and this is what has made the first week after the news of his fight against the champion at Extreme Rules.

