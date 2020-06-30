This is Lais Ribeiro, the star of the parade of Victoria’s Secret for 2017

Last Wednesday, Victoria’s Secret desvelaba, finally, the best kept secret of their fashion show, which will be held on November 20 in Shanghai. Many were counting on Josephine Skriver or Candice Swanepoel, who will return to the runway after becoming a mother last year, as candidates to wear the Fantasy Bra, but, finally, luck will be Lais Ribeiro.

The brazilian 27-year-old, will have the task of wearing the coveted bra, which is given the name of ‘Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra’, and that is estimated at 1.7 million of euros. The design of this year required a total of 350 hours of work, and it is processed with hundreds of sapphires, yellow topazes, and diamonds which formed the tops and straps of the garment, which also has two beautiful blue sapphires that dangle as if they were two tears. A unique piece that has made the name of the template to fill the pages of the major newspapers and fashion magazines, but that is Lais Ribeiro?













A competition that changed his life

The young man started in the world of fashion for the event. While I was studying nursing, a friend convinced her to make her first steps as a model to earn money and be able to afford their studies. His big break came when he won a competition organized by the agency and the JOY of the Models of Management in 2008. In a few months, already paraded on the catwalks most important of Brazil, and protagonizaba her first cover for Elle magazine.

A year later, booked by the agency new york Women Management and, after many jets, Lais, has made his 2010 debut on the catwalk of New York walking for Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren. With a height of 1,80, and a pair of measures 79-58-84, the brazilian has managed to gain a foothold in other international gateways such as Paris or Milan, and is dedicated, as well as one of the most important peaks.













The accident at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

In 2010, Lais climbed for the first time on the catwalk of Victoria’s Secret, the year in which he left, Heidi Klum, one of the angels legendary of the company since 1997. Ribeiro quickly became a cable thanks to the support of his fellow brazilian like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and repeated participation in 2011, but in 2012, just during the rehearsal before the parade, twisted his ankle. Despite the accident, the young man is prepared backstage of a fashion show, but had to resign minutes before going on stage.

In 2013 he returned to the big door at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in New York city, the opening of one of the sections that make up the procession. Two years later, the brazilian, booked as a Victoria’s Secret angel next to Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt.





Model mom

A year before, in the field of fashion, Lais, gave birth at the age of 17 years for his first and únic son, Alexandre. Feels like a real cult, and not hesitate to share it with their followers on Instagram, where he has already accumulated more than € 1.3 million.









Your heart is occupied not only his son, the basketball player Bulgarian Jared Homan, with the leaves starting from 2015. When it became known that the model has been chosen to wear the fantasy Bra, your partner, congratulated her on the social network: “Years of hard work and professional development worth the effort. It is very well deserved, since they are a support to many people and I have remained faithful to yourself on this journey. Well done and here’s to the success of your business. I love you!”, written Homan.





All about Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

They remain little more than three weeks to celebrate one of the shows most anticipated of the year. After passing through London and Paris, the company chose Shanghai to host a new edition of the footbridge, which will be led by Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, los angeles, veterans of Victoria’s Secret.









For the moment, it is known that up to 59 tops. This will be the second year in a row Behati Prinsloo not be able to participate in the show, that she is pregnant with their second child, but again to return to the stage Karlie Kloss, who left the company in 2015.





This year the parade will feature a collaboration very special: Balmain. Its creative director, Oliver Rousteing, will present an exclusive collection with unique designs created especially for the occasion and that will be on sale the day after the show.

Just need to know that the singer will act together with the models of Victoria’s Secret in China, one of the information that may unravel in the coming days.







