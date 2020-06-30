These are the costumes that most shined on the Grammy-2020

United States.- For the delivery of the 62 edition of the Grammy-2020 attended by stars such as Ariana Grande, Camila Hair, Gwen Stefani and Rosaliathat dazzled everyone with your sophisticated looks.

The famous filled with glamour and glitter the red carpet of the event held in the Staples Center of Los Angelesin United Statesthe night of this Sunday, where Billie Eilish took the night with six awards, including new Artist, Album of the year and Song of the year.

Dresses, princesses, sexy costumes, and other more controversial strutted down the red carpet at the Grammy-2020. Below the best looks of the night.