These are the costumes that most shined on the Grammy-2020

United States.- For the delivery of the 62 edition of the Grammy-2020 attended by stars such as Ariana Grande, Camila Hair, Gwen Stefani and Rosaliathat dazzled everyone with your sophisticated looks.
The famous filled with glamour and glitter the red carpet of the event held in the
Staples Center of Los Angelesin United Statesthe night of this Sunday, where Billie Eilish took the night with six awards, including new Artist, Album of the year and Song of the year.
Dresses, princesses, sexy costumes, and other more controversial strutted down the red carpet at the
Grammy-2020. Below the best looks of the night.
Wore a dress by Giambattista Valli, coordinated with the shoes of Louis Vuitton, and looked like a princess.
Dazzled us with a spectacular design from Versace with a cut word of honour, decorated with rhinestones.
He took a leather design of Alexander Wang in a tone of red, that in combination with your eye-catching manicure, and makeup.
She accompanied her beloved Blake Shelton, wore a white dress that is decorated with sea shells from Dolce & Gabbana.
It was beautiful with this dress of white top and skirt in silver from Vivienne Westwood.
Marched elegant with a dress of the colour of the wine, Louis Vuitton, true to the style that defines your personality.
For the night, has chosen a co-ordinated, that includes a jacket, patterned pants and a black shirt.
Ermenegildo Zegna, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, Ralph & Russo, which shone at the ceremony.
Chose a dress of Ermenegildo Zegna, and his wife, Sophie Turner wore a mini-dress and black Louis Vuitton.
Wore a suit by Ermenegildo Zegna, as was his wife Danielle, who grabbed glances on their way through the red carpet.
Presented at the red carpet of the Grammy awards, she wore a gown of metallic Dundas and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Spectacular, for the night of the Grammys 2020 chosen the haute couture of the signature Balmain, which has added to the beauty.
Sexy, the singer has captured the eyes for the red carpet with this dress designed in the transparencies.
Of the most bizarre but always original, arrived on the red carpet of the Grammy awards in Gucci.
He chose for this night a wonderful white dress by Versace, which paid tribute to singer Diana Ross.
True to this vintage style that characterizes it, there was with a dress silver Giambattista Valli, which she decorated with rhinestones.
Elegant, so it is left to see in this drawing of Chanel.
Chose the black for a spectacular look, the night of the Grammy’s, with this jumpsuite of pronounced cleavage.
The singer wore the most beautiful with this grey metallic dress with slit up the leg.
You boasted about this spectacular design in black.
Could not miss this important ceremony, always elegant in one of her favorite colors, black.
Shone radiant with an orange dress signature Yanina Couture, while John Legend wore a gray dress of frock coat.
Worn one of the dresses the most extravagant of the night, poses as a ‘pink ‘ cowboy’ with this pink dress by Versace.
Chose a dress by Ed Marler. He highlighted the opening of the leg that allows you to see your Jimmy Choo shoes and details of vintage jewelry Bentley and Skinner.
Doing gala of their style, walked the red carpet looking spectacular.
She walked on the red carpet with a gown of midnight blue Georges Chakra.
The singer-songwriter colombian paraded in a red dress by Ramona Keveza, coordinated with jewelry and Memoire.
The singer has shown his love for the colorful look with this gorgeous kimono of a signature Dsquared2.
Marched through the carpet with a sexy red dress, which boasted her shapely legs.
Dazzled during their passage through the red carpert with a design by Georges Chakra.