Stassie Karanikolaou, the best friend of Kylie Jenner surprises with leggings in lace

Anastasia ” Stassie’ Karanikolaou he shared a couple of photos on the social network where, presumably, her curvy figure wrapped in a wrapped style of your best friend Kylie Jenner.

The new entrepreneur of went to Instagram to publish the dressmade of fabric, blue and lace details, which we have done justice to your silhouette during a night-it was in a bar Poppy of Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the new brand of shoes.

Stassie has laid with a top of high neck and long sleeves featuring a bra strapless; moreover, it has shown leggings with a bikini of the same hue beneath the transparent fabric.

Fulminó for the camera with a look that is highlighted by mascara and clear light cat’s eye, for his part, her cheekbones were highlighted with blush in the shade fishing, and framed her lips with the nude lip.

In the meantime, her blond hair pulled in a high ponytail, she added a pair of diamond earrings and a couple rings of the game.

“I had a great time at my launch last night,” he wrote in the legend of the publication.

The promising entrepreneur has received more than 395 thousand reactions after I posted the photo.

Lee

The mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez enjoyed a day of rest with his mother after the promotion of his new film “Bloodshot”

Stassie has just launched his collection of women’s shoes called Edit the giant footwear and accessories EGO. The new line is scheduled to go on sale this summer, with affordable prices and trendy designs.

For the campaign, also a feeling of a social network, posed for pictures in eye-catching dresses that emphasize her figure, and, of course, his skills as a model.

Located in a villa of Beverly Hills, the young man of ancestry, the Greek gave a few glimpses of shoes, including stilettos, sandals with heels, and block shoes of plastiglas.

Completed the watch designer clothing Chanel, Dior and Maisie Wilen.

Stassie Baby, as is also known, has earned the reputation as an influencer of fashion and style in social networks, as the leader of a brand of swimwear TJ Swim and as the new best friend of the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner.

Visit

The actress went for the recordings of the new edition of “America’s Got Talent’, in which he made his debut as a judge

BUT

Don’t miss the latest news Live Usa-Google News, follow us here