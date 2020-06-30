Photos of Kylie Jenner show all together with his best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou | Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou is uniformaron in costume to take bold photos with social networks. Friends has chosen a long dress to show everyone, yes, because the fabric is completely transparent.

Are three pictures that Kylie shared on her official Instagram, where he poses quite bold together with his friend.

In one of the photos enfrentran face-to-face touching the breast of one with the other, while in the more scandal you can see the back of Anastasia’s full, while the sister of Kim Kardashian is in the front that covers the more elementary with his hands.

The photographs shared by only 2 hours have passed the 3 million, like Me, have caused a myriad of reactions and compliments for the pair of beautiful women.

Anastasia Karanikolaou better known as “Stassiebaby” on Instagram, has been described as the best friend of Kylie and is very popular in social networks.

Anastasia is a model, youtuber and influencer, and rose to prominence thanks to its approach to the family Kardashian-Jenner, is a 22-year-old is from California.

He currently enjoys spending a lot of time with Kylie and together they have lots of fun, this is not the first time that delight their followers together.