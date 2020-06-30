Loreto Peralta meets challenge of ‘Ruby’ Camila Sodi in TikTok

Instagram | Instagram | Televisa via IMDB



At the beginning of the decade of the years 2000, Ruby it has become one of the soap’s most famous and successful mexican television.

This production is, without a doubt, beat Barbara Mori (who has given his life for the same Ruby), a place like that to appear as the villains the most recognized and beloved from the Latin audience.

Now, between the 2019 and 2020, has been released reboot of Rubyin which Camila Sodi protagonist of this story.

Now that the Firm has all the spotlight on this new version of the soap opera, launched on the social network a challenge to all his followers.

Through TikTok, Camila has asked his followers to replicaran a choreography of the song Who caresthe official theme of the new version of Ruby.

The goal is that at least 4 thousand people to join the race, do this for the brand Pantene to make a donation to the community heavily influenced by the coronavirus.

One of the celebrities who have joined the challenge was to Loreto Peralta, that you will surely remember for his involvement in the film Returns are not accepted.

Through his account of TikTok, Peralta posted a video in which is echoed in the choreography of Camila Sodi.

#LoretoPeralta meets the challenge of #CamilaSodi to the rhythm of “who cares’, to help communities in need in our country during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lspWvgWSA8 — Saul GC (@SaulGC10694257) June 27, 2020

For the fans, I liked it so much the interpretation of Loreto, which is already up to want to take on another role of Camilla: the same Ruby!

So, some of his followers, it is expected that within a few years, do another version of the soap opera and star Loreto Peralta.

Because of her experience as an actress, it would not be impossible to see in Loreto, as the protagonist of a soap opera.

After their participation We do not accept returnshe has worked on other projects All the freckles in the world. However, his experience in television is less so: he has only had a role of distribution in The House of Flowers.

What do you think?, would you like to see in Loreto as Ruby?

