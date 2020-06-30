Ex-BBB Flayslane emerges with minimalist look and good shape impresses followers

Singer raised the mood on the web

Former BBB Flayslane delighted followers on social media after posting a stunning click on Instagram. This Monday (29), the singer came up with a beautiful outfit and surprised fans with great physical shape.

“REC 🔴 Work work work 🎶”, she wrote in the caption of the click.

Flay’s publication earned more than 253 thousand likes on the social network. In the comments, the followers did not fail to praise the beauty of Paraiba.

“Perfect 😍😍❤❤ Good soooorte baby 🍀🙏🏼🥰”, wrote Flay’s boyfriend. Another follower commented: “FLAY, you are very wonderful, I love you so much. 😍😍😍”.