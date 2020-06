The celebrity impressed everyone with her good shape

Carol Portaluppi left her followers in love by recalling a sequence of photos on the beach.

In the images, the celebrity appeared wasting great form. “What are you missing the most? * I feel like from the beach💙🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ”, she wrote in the caption. Look:

“Uaaauuu… Wonderful 😍❤️”, commented an internet user. “Lindaaa,” said another.