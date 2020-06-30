Brunna Gonçalves poses in front of the mirror and exudes good shape: “So beautiful”

Arjun Sethi
Ludmilla’s wife delighted social media followers

Brunna Gonçalves, known for being the wife of Ludmilla, said something on Saturday (27) when publishing a new selfie.

The celebrity posed in front of the mirror and exhibited a basic look, but with details and colors beyond fashionistas, in addition to enchanting the social media crowd by showing her very sarcastic shape on the record.

Sábadou galera 💕 Conta pra mim como tá sendo o sábado de vocês?

The click earned over 123,000 likes on Instagram and several celebrities left praise for Brunna in the comments.

“So beautiful”, commented ex-BBB Gleici Damasceno. “It looks like a Barbie so beautiful”, praised another person. “Pretty little girl with that pink look,” joked a third.

