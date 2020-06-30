Brunna Gonçalves poses in front of the mirror and exudes good shape: “So beautiful”

Ludmilla’s wife delighted social media followers

Brunna Gonçalves, known for being the wife of Ludmilla, said something on Saturday (27) when publishing a new selfie.

The celebrity posed in front of the mirror and exhibited a basic look, but with details and colors beyond fashionistas, in addition to enchanting the social media crowd by showing her very sarcastic shape on the record.

The click earned over 123,000 likes on Instagram and several celebrities left praise for Brunna in the comments.

“So beautiful”, commented ex-BBB Gleici Damasceno. “It looks like a Barbie so beautiful”, praised another person. “Pretty little girl with that pink look,” joked a third.