Beauty has a price

This is something as a reinterpretation of the movie Starry Eyes (2014) … but well done.

We opened the trunk of memories of this Monday take me back into the Past to talk about a great gem of cinema, psychological thriller.

The Neon Demon 2016, written and directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the same responsible for Bronson (2008) and Drive (2011), shows us the other side of life of a group of girls whose only goal is to be the most coveted.

Jesse (Elle Fanning) is a model for beginners, who feels that he has nothing to offer besides its beautiful appearance, so she dreams that they live. Assists to call in an agency of modeling, and since the beginning everything seems very easy.

But because of their youth, their beauty and the ease with which he manages to get everything that quickly earns the jealousy of a duo of girls who are used to being the center of attention. What will be able to do with such a to stay in the center of the attention?.

This film is truly a unique experience. It is a story, not conventional, a progression of events that are unexpected and visually exceptional.

If there is one thing that I appreciate is that there is good lighting. That, a minimum, does not distract you and make you notice where are the reflectors and bounces. But this film takes it to the next level. The truth is that the department of lighting was presented (literally) with the work.

Illuminating every thing perfectly, and even doing highlights very stylistic and aesthetic. Even in groups that are more dark where only illuminated certain things, it all worked perfectly. It is not easy to understand how difficult it is to make a good lighting, especially in spaces that are very dark. And, of course, the colors are simply fascinating.

The camera flowed with a naturalness and masterly, that it was difficult to understand how he made the transition from one thing to another, or going from one point to another without cutting the take. There was excellent co-ordination. The sound was so natural that I may also go unnoticed, but it is listened to every detail of the movements of the clothes even more subtle. This all helps to create this atmosphere of surreal and dark.

You can’t go without mention are the performances of Jena Malone as Ruby, Bella Heathcote, as Gigi, Abbey Lee as Sarah, and also the brief participation of Keanu Reeves as Hank, in spite of the address in an unconventional way, work perfectly in this hostile world.

It’s not a film that is very difficult to understand, the story in itself is a sign of how vanity and jealousy, mixed in with the worst possible environment, can lead us to act in ways that are more crazy and lose ourselves. But they are the unusual visual elements that really make the experience a little unconventional.

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a rainbow puking a full movie, the Neon Demon is the answer. 7/10.