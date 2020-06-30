Balmain and Victoria’s Secret, is a collaboration that takes away the sleep

Olivier Rousteing never resting, the young designer has just finished his collaboration with l’oreal, and now the fashion house, that is, Balmain, will do the same with the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

The long-awaited handlebar of two of the favorite brands of women in the world will happen this month, during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The collection will be launched in stores and online lingerie brand, November 29, and already the so-called Balmain Army, an army of beauties that parade the design and that they do also for Victoria’s Secret to promote the event on social networks.

What can you expect from a collaboration between the young genius of fashion, Olivier Rousteing, the brand with the pieces of lingerie more sexy? Many of the pieces celebrate the female silhouette, sex appeal and luxury done the same thing on the catwalk in the garments of the daily life of consumers.

Even if Victoria’s Secret has had other collaborations, this is the first time you do it a brand of haute couture to create an exclusive collection that has many sleepless and ready to acquire a bit of the glamour of Balmain.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on the 28th of November and the next day you will be able to buy the clothes of this collection online.

