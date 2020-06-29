VIDEO: Kylie Jenner turns on Tik Tok with hot twerking

Famous socialite and now an entrepreneur in the insdutria trick to amaze their fans with the fiery movements

From:

Julio Vera Sanchez April 30, 2020 · 12:34 pm

If there is something that has characterized the Kardashian sisters is your sensuality, but one of them, who does not share the surname, Kylie Jenner, has managed to stand out in the family, but not only for his success as an entrepreneur in the makeup industry.

The former spouse of rapper Travis Scott, seems to enjoy quarantine with simplicity accompanied by her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, with whom he has shared several clips on the social network.

The last and, above all, the most striking, was the one published in the account of the Tik Tok of Anastasia, in which both are displayed using a small and sexy bikini, leaving everyone with open mouth.

But that’s not all, because in addition to falling in love with the warm movements of twerking, raising the temperature to more than the one with the small and tight clothing in the video, which already exceeds the 10 million views.

