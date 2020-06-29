The short documentary that portrays a special homage to Gardel

The figure of Carlos Gardel it is a national emblem that represents Argentina around the world, although over the years it seems to be “a forgotten hero”. Today, June 24, marks the anniversary of his death in 1935 and, like every year, The Zorzar Creole receive their gifts.

So there comes the announcement of the short film Gardelianathat portrays a group of fans of Gardel, which meets every year at the Cemetery of Chacarita for the purposes of the anniversary of the death of his idol. Every June 24, it evokes the unique characters of Buenos Aires to honor Gardel share the day with songs, dances and memorials.

The short film, directed by Patrick Toscano and 17 minutes, it was filmed exactly a year ago, from sunrise to sunset, and depicts a ritual that has been in business for more than 60 years. It should be noted that the rite is devoid of any kind of organization: it is an event self-organized by the participants themselves.

Gardeliana portrays the rituals of a forgotten hero, a day of faces that are sad that coexist between the beautiful and the spectral. This short documentary describes how a group of anachronistic of men and women each year, at the meeting and the union, a space of belonging and preservation of memory and identity.

In addition to the documentation mentioned above ritual, Gardeliana delivery of a handful of large postcards of Buenos Aires, a great source of inspiration for the tango and a theme that is very present in his tangos. The spirit of buenos aires runs through the images of this movie along with the everlasting melodies of Gardel, in a scenario of winter and taciturn, with nostalgia for the tango and the warmth of a crowd that is united with a common passion.

The short film was selected in competition at the Festival Biarritz Amerique Latine, a prestigious French festival dedicated to Latin american cinema, which will have its world premiere in the month of September.

Mrá the trailer Gardeliana below: