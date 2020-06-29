“The jungle”: New trailer of the title of Greg McLean with Daniel Radcliffe

Thanks to titles such as Wolf Creek or The Territory of the Beasteach new job for australia Greg McLean always creates a certain expectation and more, such as occurs in The jungleif the protagonist is Daniel Radcliffe.

Today we show you the new official trailer of the movie that narrates how, in the early eighties, a young man, a backpack and two friends decide to journey in the Amazon, a journey that they believe will be a beautiful experience.

To go inside the place come with a man, an austrian named Karl Ruprechter, who claims to be familiar with the place. However, your dream trip will quickly become a nightmare, though perhaps not all the way back…

Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, Yasmin Kassim, Jacek Ana, Lily Sullivan, Angie Milliken, Joel Jackson, Jose Luis Lopez, Paris Moletti, Joey Vieira are responsible for the completion of the division of The jungle that will be released in the USA on 20 September.