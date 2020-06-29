The best friend of Kylie Jenner busting Instagram in black underwear from the tub

Anastasia Karanikolaou is determined to burn the nets with his statuesque body

This quarantine has been full of the photos more creative and sexy of the showamong those taken inside the house until they had in the trunk of memories.

And, of course, Anastasia Karanikolaouthe best friend of Kylie Jenner, was not able to stay behind, sharing every couple of days to die for the postcards of them in the poses more provocative.

This time the famous model paralyzed the heart of her millions of followers, when exposed recharged in your bath tub with underwear black that emphasizes her statuesque figure.

With more than half a million likes, Karanikolaou controls that came to the networks, to stay and below, positioning the company as one of the accounts-favorite users.